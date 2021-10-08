Yu-Gi-Oh Brings Kaiba to Life with This LEGO Ideas Pitch





Yu-Gi-Oh remains one of the biggest card games that has spawned from the medium of anime, with the first season of the popular television series following the young boy Yugi Moto on his journey to becoming one of the world’s greatest duelists. With Yugi normally threatened by supernatural terrors during his duels, his arch-rival Kaiba became a fan-favorite character thanks to his cruel demeanor and normal stance on fixing his problems with his insane levels of wealth, with one fan managing to create a “Lego Idea” for a Yu-Gi-Oh style set.

Kaiba was most known for having all of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon Cards in the game, using the three that he had in his deck in a bid to defeat Yugi in a duel, but it simply wasn’t enough to bring low the young card slinger who shared his body with an ancient Pharoah. Recently, fans learned that next year, Bandai will be selling a recreation of Kaiba’s most valued cards, sold in a briefcase to capture the true aesthetic of the aristocrat who had conquered the business world and was now seeking to take over the world of the supernatural card game.

Reddit User Zero Helix shared this insane Lego pitch that imagines the battlegrounds between one of Kaiba’s Blue-Eyes White Dragons and one of Yugi’s favorite duel monsters in the Dark Magician, with both duelists calling on these respective monsters throughout the anime series more times than we can count:

While Kaiba hasn’t been a part of the anime series following the conclusion of the first season of the anime, Duel Monsters, his influence among fans continues to this day and he remains a fan-favorite character in the roster of duelists. With more merchandise coming out that focuses on the rich duelist, it’s clear that Kaiba’s time in the story might be over, but his presence remains.

What do you think of this wild Lego pitch? What other anime franchises do you think should receive Lego sets of their own in the future?