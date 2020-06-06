Anime Fans Debate Which Franchise's World Would Be The Best To Live In
The medium of anime has given us a large number of worlds to explore via characters that we've come to know and love throughout the years, and based on these different worlds, fans have begun debating one another as to which world they would want to be a part of. There are certainly some worlds like Vampire Hunter D, Berserk, and Attack On Titan that are nightmares when it comes to being a regular citizen, but that isn't stopping some fans from imagining what they would be like were they to enter into the medium that has become popular all over the world!
Which anime world would you jump into if you got the chance? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!
Let's Get Things Crackin'
Which anime world would you live in? pic.twitter.com/TE8pSwE9gE— 𝘑𝘪𝘳𝘰𝘶 ジロ (@kihietaizoro) June 6, 2020
Kage Bushin No Titan
definitly naruto!! everyone who say attack on titan is crazy😭😂— тαуυуα ♪ (@nic_yy) June 6, 2020
Become A Student Of UA Academy
Def my hero, always wanted superpowers 😌— B for Bri (@bougieanimebih) June 6, 2020
This Anime Fan Goes IN!
The demons(?) unless I am a reaper myself, and they bat shit op anyways— Masoner789 (in the BLM arc) #blacklivesmatter #BLM (@masoner789) June 6, 2020
Dragon ball is only safe if niggas ain’t trying to blow up the earth and if you can control Ki
In FT I’m just gonna assume Fiore is the safest kingdom because that’s all we see.
MHA. . . You could legit get +
I Want To Be A Pirate
Op world so I can travel with the strawhats— Yū-chan (@noyaaaasaan) June 6, 2020
It's All About The Nen
HUNTER X HUNTER I WANT NEN >:D— 아스트랄 ✞ঔৣAstralঔৣ✞ アストラル Art Contests (@AstralOfficial1) June 6, 2020
Gotta Get Those Wishes!
Dragon Ball. :D— DGDScarletTRS-Memoria🐉🎮🎧SG8📱 (@DGDCrimsonOne) June 6, 2020
Where I can grant my wishes from Shenron! :D
