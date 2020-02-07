Anime Fans Rank Winter 2020’s Top Shows

Most anime is released on a seasonal schedule, with this winter’s giving us a ton of new series that have premises across the map. From the volleyball adventures of Haikyu to the MMORPG exploits of Bofuri to the whacky hijinks of Room Camp, Crunchyroll has polled its audience to see which of the anime franchises that debuted this winter has been the more well received! With thousands of votes tallied from fans of Crunchyroll, the most popular series chosen may be more surprising than you may think!

The list of ten of the most popular winter anime chosen by fans are the following:

Videos by ComicBook.com

1.) Bofuri: I Don’t Want To Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense

2.) In/Spectre

3.) A Certain Scientific Railgun T

4.) Isekai Quarter 2

5.) Room Camp

6.) Darwin’s Game

7.) Re:Zero – Starting Life In Another World – Director’s Cut

8.) Haikyu!! To The Top

9.) Interspecies Reviewers

10.) Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story

Crunchyroll shared the popularity poll on their official website, with thousands of fans casting their ballots for lesser known anime series that have clearly garnered a passionate fan base. Bofuri: I Don’t Want To Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense follows in such series as Sword Art Online, Log Horizon, The Rising Of The Shield Hero, and No Game No Life wherein the protagonists are brought into a massively multiplayer role playing game environments. The official description for the series reads as such:

“After receiving an invitation from her friend Risa Shiromine, Kaede Honjou begins playing the VRMMO game New World Online as the character Maple. Lacking knowledge of the game, she allocates all her status points to defense. As a result, her movements are slow, she cannot use magic, and even gets attacked by the rabbits. However, she obtains a skill called “Absolute Defense” due to maxing out her vitality points, and a counter skill that kills in a single hit. A “mobile fortress style” novice with a poisonous skill that makes all attacks invalid and overrides all obstacles, she goes off to adventures, disregarding her irregularities.”

What has been your favorite anime of the winter season? What anime franchise are you most looking forward to in 2020? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!