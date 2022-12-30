Anime Fans Worldwide Pick Their Top Series For 2022

2022 has been a big year for anime, not just with newcomers including the likes of Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, and Blue Lock, but also with returning fan favorites such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Attack on Titan, and almost too many others to count. With the year preparing to come to a close, anime fans are taking the opportunity to share their thoughts when it comes to which animated series were able to take the cake as the best of the year.

While 2022 was a big year for the medium, 2023 is also looking to release some heavy hitters as series such as Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dr. Stone set to make their respective comebacks to the small screen. Next year will also see the arrival of new anime adaptations such as Solo Leveling, Undead Unluck, Trigun: Stampede, and Hell's Paradise to help in giving viewers plenty to watch. With this fall season being one of the most jam-packed in recent anime history, 2023 will have to hit some high heights if it is looking to compete with the output we saw this year.

Best Anime of 2022

Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan got the ball rolling, asking anime fans to contribute their favorite anime of the year, with there being plenty of options when it came to the series that could take the crown for the top of the charts:

Your best anime 2022? — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 30, 2022

