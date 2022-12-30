Anime Fans Worldwide Pick Their Top Series For 2022
2022 has been a big year for anime, not just with newcomers including the likes of Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Lycoris Recoil, and Blue Lock, but also with returning fan favorites such as My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Attack on Titan, and almost too many others to count. With the year preparing to come to a close, anime fans are taking the opportunity to share their thoughts when it comes to which animated series were able to take the cake as the best of the year.
While 2022 was a big year for the medium, 2023 is also looking to release some heavy hitters as series such as Vinland Saga, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dr. Stone set to make their respective comebacks to the small screen. Next year will also see the arrival of new anime adaptations such as Solo Leveling, Undead Unluck, Trigun: Stampede, and Hell's Paradise to help in giving viewers plenty to watch. With this fall season being one of the most jam-packed in recent anime history, 2023 will have to hit some high heights if it is looking to compete with the output we saw this year.
Best Anime of 2022
Twitter Outlet Anime TV Japan got the ball rolling, asking anime fans to contribute their favorite anime of the year, with there being plenty of options when it came to the series that could take the crown for the top of the charts:
Your best anime 2022?— AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 30, 2022
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War
Bleach 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vz6rdM0NfI— KingSushi👑🍣| The Rain🌧(Yhwach Sauce Arc)👑 (@RawestofemAll16) December 30, 2022
Chainsaw Man
My Favorite animes of the year were:
1. Chainsaw Man— 🟣XephiroX🟢 (@XephiroX_) December 30, 2022
2. Yashahime: Princess Half Demon
3. Demon Slayer Season 2
4. AOT Final Season 2
5. Made in Abyss
6. Demon Slayer
7. Spy x Family
8. Mob Psy 100
9. Bleach: TYBW
10. Jojo Bizarre Adventure: Stone Oceanpic.twitter.com/oaayPRuOas
Ao Ashi
Urusei Yatsura
There was too many to say the “Best”. But I think the most underappreciated was the remake of Urusei Yatsura.🙌 pic.twitter.com/8F32gLf0V4— UncleBebop (@UnclBebop) December 30, 2022
Attack on Titan
Unlike any other. pic.twitter.com/HKBq870tkT— Denji ✨ (@ItachiKachow) December 30, 2022
Mob Psycho 100
Top 3— YOUNG PSYCHO 100 ( TheAnimeYoungin ) (@YounginAnime) December 30, 2022
1 – Mob Psycho 100 ( 10/10 )
2 – Bocchi the Rock ( 9/10 )
3 – Chainsaw man ( 8/10 )
( Not caught up to bleach yet )
Mob was perfect tho. Best ending to a Anime I've seen so far. pic.twitter.com/673Tcajf9e
Spy x Family
Spy x family pic.twitter.com/QBOVTni6Ak— brian (@bray7221) December 30, 2022
Summer Time Rendering
Summer Time Rendering pic.twitter.com/PWxYnnU14N— David Yodo (@davidyodo24) December 30, 2022
Made In Abyss
If we aren’t excluding sequels, Made In Abyss for certain.
But if we are, then it’s gotta be Spyxfamily.
With Bocchi The Rock and Chainsawman tied for second.
Such an insanely great year for the anime community. We were dining like kings the whole year 👏 pic.twitter.com/s1XktXCFd2— Mickell Pickell (@MickellPickell) December 30, 2022