Japanese Poll Outs the Top Anime Series of 2022

The year is almost over, and of course, that means 2022 is up for review. From its best songs to its worst fashion trends, everyone is talking about how the entertainment industry did this past year. Of course, that discussion includes anime, and a new poll from Japan is outing the nation's top picks for 2022.

The information comes from AnimeAnime, one of the top anime sites in Japan. The page polled more than 8,000 users about their 2022 tastes. After nearly two weeks of voting, the results were recently tallied, and it seems like Lycoris Recoil is taking the top spot in this massive vote.

Want to know more? We don't blame you! You can read up on the poll's top ten picks below:

Lycoris Recoil

Bocchi the Rock

Dropkick My Devil

Chainsaw Man

Spy x Family

Blue Lock

My Hero Academia

Mob Psycho 100

My Dress-Up Darling

Summer Time Rendering



Of course, the poll features some major hits like Chainsaw Man, but Lycoris Recoil took the top award. The show was a dark horse hit as Shingo Adachi's series wowed fans with its visuals and twists. If you have not seen the series yet, you can catch it on Crunchyroll right now. So for those wanting more details on Lycoris Recoil, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: "DA – Direct Attack". And their group of all-girl agents: "Lycoris". This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!"

What do you think about the results of this poll? Do you think the outcome would differ here in the United States? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.