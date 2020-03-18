Anime Fandom Pays Tribute to Its Best Rage Moments

From Goku going Super Saiyan for the first time in Dragon Ball Z to Naruto being taken over by the nine tailed fox in during his titular franchise, anime is chock full of “rage moments” and fans are beginning to celebrate the anger strewn scenes via social media. Throughout a number of Shonen series, and other anime shows, characters have normally fallen into anger to boost their inner power levels, with these blood boiling moments often meaning a power up is on the way. Throughout the history of anime, plenty of characters have had their own unique moments and fans are definitely celebrating them to the utmost degree!

While there are definitely a number of series that feature otherwise tame characters undergoing a unique transformation fueled by rage, some animes will have a character that is nothing but rage and anger. Dragon Ball’s Vegeta, My Hero Academia’s Bakugo, and Yu Yu Hakusho’s Kuwabara are but a handful of characters that are consistently up to their necks in their own internal feelings of rage. Anger and rage can be a powerful tool for these characters to rely on when it comes to fisticuffs, but there are certainly times when the all encompassing feeling can drag these characters down!

Twitter User Izukuuu_Shonen shared some of their top rage filled scenes from anime such as Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Hunter x Hunter, and Naruto: Shippuden, with a number of fans also giving their thoughts as to what their favorite angry anime moments were:

Normally, in many anime series, anger will be most effective for characters that otherwise barely experience it. Characters like Son Goku, Gon, and Midoriya from their respective franchises of Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter, and My Hero Academia, barely ever exerting rage in their day to day lives. When push comes to shove and they are presented with a battle or scenario that fuels their anger, they can sometimes be given transformations that they would otherwise have never seen before.

The classic franchise of Berserk, on the other hand, is a series that prides itself on rage, with the protagonist of Guts barely having a moment where he isn’t stewing in his own anger. The emotion of anger is definitely a useful one in the world of anime and we don’t see that changing any time soon!

What is your favorite “rage filled moment” in the history of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and anime rage!