Berserk Won't Be Ending Its Hiatus Any Time Soon

Sigh. We hate to be the bearers of bad news folks but it seems as though we won't be seeing any new chapters of the Berserk manga any time soon. The continuing adventures of Guts as he attempts to exact revenge upon Griffith, while simultaneously attempting to save the lives of his friends and loved ones from an army of demons gunning for their heads, began in 1989 and still has yet to reach its conclusion so many decades after its initial start. With fans clamoring to see how Berserk wraps its long running franchise, it seems as though they'll have to wait a tad bit longer to see if Guts finally delivers the killing blow to the man that betrayed both him and the Band of the Hawk.

Though Berserk doesn't currently have an anime series running, with the previous entry getting two seasons with a computer generated aesthetic and received with definite mixed results by fans, that isn't stopping enthusiasts from dreaming of its eventual return. In fact, several of the creators behind the insanely popular Castlevania animated series on Netflix have expressed a definite desire to one day dive into the world of Guts and the demons that go by the name of Apostles.

Twitter User MangaMogura shared the fact that the next issue of Young Animal Comics won't be releasing a new chapter of the Berserk series later this month, with the story of Guts and Griffith normally coming out exclusively via this long running magazine:

Kentarou Miura's "Berserk" will not resume in February 2020. No new chapter in Young Animal issue 5/2020 out Feb 28. pic.twitter.com/NySUrPadxJ — Manga Mogura (@MangaMogura) February 10, 2020

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.