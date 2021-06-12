Anime's Mount Rushmore Sparks Debate Over Ichigo and More
When a pop culture fan invokes their "Mount Rushmore", they are usually referring to the top four examples that they will turn to when it comes to the medium that they are talking about and anime fans are no different. Thanks to a recent Twitter Post that has gone viral, an anime version of Mount Rushmore compiled Goku, Naruto, Luffy, and Ichigo from Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach respectively. However, not every anime fan agrees with this "top four" list and have taken to social media to debate which characters deserve the top spots.
My Mixtapes got the ball rolling on this anime discussion using their Official Twitter Account, leaving many fans debating if these Shonen characters deserve the top spots when it comes to the Mount Rushmore of the medium:
Goats of Anime 🐐 pic.twitter.com/B5w90S18Nc— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 9, 2021
Who would be on your Mount Rushmore of Anime? Do you think Ichigo has earned his place as one of the biggest characters of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.
Disagreements Abound
Goku- doesn't deserve to be there everything post the Frieza arc has no character development just power up after power up.— The Laughing Man (@ronrico404) June 9, 2021
Ichigo -Kubo was feed up and rushed to make an ending.
Naruto- has a legit case if Boruto never happened.
Luffy- I've never watched too many episodes.
Time For The New Generation
Everything is settled no more discussions no more fights and no more arguments these are the elites of the old & new gen pic.twitter.com/8K5BQInZQ0— Yo Daddy 👨🏻🦳 (@popcultureboyz) June 10, 2021
Bleach Is No Longer My Best Friend, Attack On Titan Is
I love bleach but ichigo don’t deserve that spot, Put Eren Up there— Kataki Rukashi (@KatakiRukashi) June 9, 2021
Yu Yu Hakusho For The Win
Replace Ichigo wit this mf pic.twitter.com/tVUUJsYcmH— Leeky (@Leeky459) June 9, 2021
Bleach Defense Force
Mfs talking shit about my boy Ichigo, nothing new 🥱🥱🥱 pic.twitter.com/lxZuONzb9D— Roy (@IK207236) June 9, 2021
Just Naruto Please
I fixed it pic.twitter.com/LhnoP8HYih— Corrin (@CorrinRosu) June 9, 2021
Ichigoat
Ichigoat pic.twitter.com/RgyrIjYgcB— 🌸 Jaina ✪ (@FullGetsu7) June 9, 2021
Where's The Elrics?
Y'all gonna disrespect Edward Elric like that by putting Ichigo on there pic.twitter.com/GZ5Ps4Ncxc— Duggle Dee (@RealDeathSandal) June 9, 2021
Gon Tho
Replace naruto with Gon and we clear pic.twitter.com/JxR5NXo1Da— The Clover hunter ♣️ (ReReading HxH) (@AliouD1609) June 9, 2021