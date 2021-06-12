Anime's Mount Rushmore Sparks Debate Over Ichigo and More

When a pop culture fan invokes their "Mount Rushmore", they are usually referring to the top four examples that they will turn to when it comes to the medium that they are talking about and anime fans are no different. Thanks to a recent Twitter Post that has gone viral, an anime version of Mount Rushmore compiled Goku, Naruto, Luffy, and Ichigo from Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, and Bleach respectively. However, not every anime fan agrees with this "top four" list and have taken to social media to debate which characters deserve the top spots.

My Mixtapes got the ball rolling on this anime discussion using their Official Twitter Account, leaving many fans debating if these Shonen characters deserve the top spots when it comes to the Mount Rushmore of the medium:

Goats of Anime 🐐 pic.twitter.com/B5w90S18Nc — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 9, 2021

