Castlevania's Adi Shankar Sets Plans for PUBG Animated Series

PUBG: Battlegrounds has a loyal fanbase to feed, and it hopes to stuff the community with a gift before too long. As it turns out, the team at Krafton Inc. who oversees the game have tapped a familiar face to tackle an animated series of sorts. So if you happened to love Castlevania, PUBG: Battlegrounds is about to get its own show from Adi Shankar.

The announcement was made recently after Shankar inked a deal with Krafton Inc. regarding the show. It turns out the content creator is a big fan of PUBG: Battlegrounds, and he jumped at the chance to bring the game to the small screen.

“As a player, I've been crushing the competition in the Battlegrounds since PUBG was released in 2017. I’m grateful to KRAFTON for the trust and confidence they’ve placed in me to execute my vision as a filmmaker and I’m excited to embark on this journey together," Shankar shared. “To me, this animated project represents another step in the evolution of mending the torched bridge between the games industry and Hollywood. I look forward to revealing to everybody what winning a chicken dinner looks like.”

This statement was joined by another made by CH Kim, the CEO of Krafton Inc. It was there the exec said the company plans to expand PUBG: Battlegrounds into a multimedia franchise and this animated venture will mark one of several projects to come.

"In addition to the continued development of new and engaging in-game PUBG content, our partnership with Adi Shankar represents a step into our broader strategy of expanding the PUBG Universe into a multimedia franchise," Kim explained. "We are excited to work with Shankar on exploring and realizing a world that brings the game to life for our fans. We look forward to sharing more about this animated project in the near future.”

For those unfamiliar with Shankar, the filmmaker and showrunner oversaw Netflix's Castlevania from the start. He first came to fame years ago with his Bootleg Universe project that reimagined some of fandom culture's biggest IPs with dark twists. And now, it seems Shankar is very ready to give his take on PUBG: Battlegrounds.

What do you think of this latest deal for Shankar? Are you hyped for a PUBG: Battlegrounds series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.