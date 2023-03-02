Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Announces Anime's Return

Here we go again! Earlier this year, the winter anime season went off with a bang, but the timeframe is about to wrap with a whimper. Shortly after the season began, a number of anticipated series were indefinitely delayed due to production issues. Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible was one of these shows, and now, the team at Pine Jame has confirmed when the anime will return.

It turns out the cute rom-com will return on April 4th as part of the spring season. The show is going to restart entirely, so Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible will take a bit to air any brand-new episodes. However, this start-over is a great way to catch up audiences on the series.

For those who were keeping up with the series, Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible went on hiatus just after episode six aired. Pine Jame was forced to delay the anime due to COVID-related production issues. Now, it seems Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible is back on track, and fans are eager to see how this school romance plays out on screen.

Of course, the timing here could not be better. Creator Nene Yukimori just finished their manga, so the entire series is now complete. If you want to catch up with Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible before its television comeback, you can find the manga on Manga Plus right now. And for those needing more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Junta Shiraishi blends into the background so much that even his classmates fail to spot him. His goal is to make the most of his high school years, but that pesky invisibility gets in the way...until Nagisa Kubo notices him! Kubo's playful teasing kicks Shiraishi out of his comfort zone and begins a friendship-or maybe something more?"

