Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Brings Back Todo at Long Last

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga has returned with a new chapter, and with the final moments has officially brought Aoi Todo back to the center of the action! Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a major turning point of the Shinjuku Showdown as it seemed like Yuji Itadori and the others finally were able to make some progress in the fight against Sukuna. But as the previous chapter of the series came to an end, it was made clear that the fight was really far from over as Sukuna was about to unleash one of the powerful techniques that he had been holding back in the fight thus far.

Jujutsu Kaisen picked up where things left off as Sukuna was set to unleash his Divine Flame for the first time since it was seen during the Shibuya Incident, and with his full form now in play, it was immediately revealed that this technique was much stronger than it had ever been seen before. But not all hope is lost with the newest chapter of the manga, however, as Yuji has gotten some much needed brotherly support from Todo, who has still found a way to use his technique after all this time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen: Aoi Todo's Return Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 fires off Sukuna's Divine Flame and it incinerates virtually everything and everyone nearby. Even Choso was burned away as he used the brief moments to protect Yuji. Thus it had seemed like Yuji was all alone to defend himself against Sukuna in the fiery remains of Shinjuku left behind. But soon, Todo emerges from the ashes to support Yuji. A flashback reveals that Todo has figured out how to use Boogie Woogie despite losing his hand to Mahito, and working together with Mei Mei, helped the others escape from Sukuna's domain.

He didn't want Yuji to know about the plan because Sukuna would have figured it out as well, and thus it remained a surprise to Yuji seeing Todo return. Todo saved as many as he could, but unfortunately could not sense Yuji or Choso within the flames. But even without knowing that anyone else is safe, Todo tells Yuji that he's sure it'll be alright. That's all Yuji needs to hear too as knowing that Sukuna just used his domain, Yuji and Todo now stand a chance of dealing damage to Sukuna in this brief window. All they can do is keep fighting.

With the Yuji and Todo fights we've seen in the past, this really could be where things turn around. But Jujutsu Kaisen is also quite a bummer of a series, so future chapters could still surprise fans in some dark and intense ways. You can find the newest chapters with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.