My Hero Academia Is in Its Endgame, So When Will the Manga End?

Warning! Spoilers for the My Hero Academia to follow! My Hero Academia has crossed over into the end of its final battle with the newest chapter, so when exactly is the manga going to end? It's sparked a major question as My Hero Academia from its inception has been a story told from Izuku Midoriya's perspective as he teased that we would find out what made him the number one hero. As we've seen throughout the series, Deku has been at the center of one of the most intense fights of his life only a year or so into his time at U.A. Academy.

But while it's only been a year and a few months for Deku and the rest of Class 1-A, it's been over a decade's worth of chapters for Kohei Horikoshi's manga series running with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. While the series has plenty of room to explore other ideas, characters, and future battles, it's not going to last forever. With its final battle seemingly coming to an end within the next few chapters, it's time to brace ourselves for the imminent ending coming our way.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

When Will My Hero Academia End?

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 sees Class 1-A and the other heroes help Deku make his way to All For One to deliver a final attack on the villain as of its cliffhanger pages. Titled "Izuku Midoriya Rising," it's a chapter that brings the other "Rising" chapters full circle as both heroes and people of the world watch Deku and support him as he hopes to bring down the powerful villain. It's much easier said than done, of course, but it's hard to imagine that the fight will go on for much longer after this explosive and truly climactic moment.

My Hero Academia's manga itself is teasing the newest chapter as a final climax, so there's likely not much longer to explore. If at the current pace the final battle continues, and Shigaraki plays a role in bringing All For One down (likely within the mental space that he's still trapped within), there's really not more than 10-20 chapters left. It sounds like a lot, but ultimately we're looking at the manga coming to an end before 2024 is done.

This includes whatever final chapters the battle needs to resolve, and an epilogue that gives fans a brief glimpse at the future Deku had teased from the beginning. This is also a kind of series that it could all just end immediately after this fight and teasing more adventures in the future, so fans should just brace themselves and get ready to say goodbye. The end is coming, and it's coming very fast. Don't expect My Hero Academia to make it to 2025.