One Piece Cliffhanger Reveals Part of the Void Century's History

One Piece has truly begun the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga series, and the newest chapter has revealed a small part of the mysterious Void Century's history! One Piece is working through the chaos breaking out across Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory in a new phase of the Egghead Arc, and it's becoming increasingly clear that this is truly the first major arc of the Final Saga for the manga series overall. Previous chapters have started to clue fans into big mysteries from the series that have been hanging for years, and that now includes more information about the Void Century.

One Piece previously started to reveal the discoveries that Dr. Vegapunk made that's made him a massive target of the World Government with a pirated radio speech around the world, and previous chapters then revealed that the world is actually beginning to sink under the seas. This was far from the only major knowledge bomb that Vegapunk shared, however, as One Piece's newest chapter has revealed what the scientist has learned about the Void Century and what was erased from the world's history.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: What Happened During the Void Century?

One Piece Chapter 1114 continues Dr. Vegapunk's reveals as he explains to the world that the Void Century is a span of history from 800-900 years ago that has been completely wiped out from records. The only way to figure out this piece of history is to translate the Poneglyphs and decipher what the message from the past is. From what he learned from those at Ohara, and more independent study, Vegapunk then explains that he has figured out a key piece of the Void Century and has a currently incomplete view of what happened.

What Vegapunk knows for sure, however, was that during this time there was a character who was born into a very advanced society from 900 years ago. Like the Sun God Nika, this character fought with a stretchy body and was actually named Joyboy...who was the very first person to call themselves a pirate. That's where the chapter ends before Vegapunk can explain what this actually means, but soon we'll find out what Joyboy's connection is to the Void Century, to Luffy, and to the past of the One Piece world overall as it heads to Elbaph and beyond in the coming chapters.

This really is the beginning of the end, so you can check out the newest chapters of One Piece with Shueisha's MangaPlus service or Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.