Amazon Lists One of Anime's Greatest Series For Just $5

Amazon recently made the news in the world of anime thanks to a glitch that saw Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero offering digital copies of the film for its lowest price yet. With Amazon Video having its fair share of anime representation on its platform, another major anime series is being offered at a low price, though this offering is far from a glitch. While the anime landscape doesn't have nearly as much horror as series focusing on world-ending battles and romantic comedies, one of the biggest examples is now available on the cheap.

Paranoia Agent first hit the scene in 2004, exploring a terrifying story that focused on a mysterious character known as "Lil Slugger", a faceless teenager on rollerblades that used a broken bat to assault civilians in the dead of night. While this is the premise on paper for the mind-bending anime adaptation, the series from Studio Madhouse and legendary director Satoshi Kon finds itself exploring some unexpected territory while navigating the dark corners of its universe. The series ran for a total of thirteen episodes, finding newfound popularity once it was brought to North America via Cartoon Network's Toonami, and while a sequel seems unlikely, Paranoia Agent's impact on the anime landscape was massive.

Paranoia Amazon

You can currently purchase Paranoia Agent's complete series for $4.99 USD on Amazon, with Twitter Outlet Wario64 offering the details for how to pick up the anime horror story that is as scary as it is thought-provoking:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this cerebral horror series, Funimation has an official description of Paranoia Agent to fill you in on the terrifying tale:

"From Satoshi Kon, the legendary director of Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika comes a dark and mysterious, thought-provoking psychological thriller. Citizens across Musashino City are being attacked and terrorized. Two detectives are put on the case, but will they be able to solve the mystery before there's another wave of victims?"

You can also catch Paranoia Agent streaming its subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll.

What is your favorite example of horror in the anime medium? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Satoshi Kon.