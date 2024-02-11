HIDIVE Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Regarding Personal Info

Anime fans, listen up. It seems another class action lawsuit has popped up within the fandom. Following a settlement involving Crunchyroll, the streaming service HIDIVE is in hot water. AMC Networks, the parent company behind HIDIVE, has settled a class action lawsuit regarding personal info which users may be entitled to.

As you can see here, AMC Networks was approached with a class action lawsuit regarding the use of personal information of its users. The company denies it did anything illegal but chose to settle this lawsuit to avoid further litigation costs. HIDIVE users between January 18, 2021 through January 10, 2024 may be entitled to payment due to this settlement, and the same goes for users of AMC Network's other streaming services.

"This notice is to inform you that a settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit claiming that Defendant, AMC Networks, Inc. ("AMC"), disclosed the personally identifiable information of registered users of AMC Services (1) AMC+, (2) Shudder, (3) Acorn TV, (4)) ALLBLK, (5) SundanceNow, and (6) HIDIVE to Third-Party Tracking Companies, without their consent, in violation of the Video Privacy Protection Act, AMC Networks Settlement shared in a new statement.

"Personally identifiable information includes information which identities a person as having requested or obtained specific video materials or services from a video tape service provider. AMC denies that it violated any law. The court has not determined who is right, but the parties have agreed to the settlement to avoid the uncertainties and expenses associated with containing the case."

You can find the lawsuit's claims site here. Users impacted by the class action suit will have received a personalized notice about the case, but users can also request a notice ID if they weren't informed. Claims must be submitted no later than April 9, 2024 to be processed.

