Rick and Morty: The Anime Clip Released: Watch

Rick and Morty: The Anime is finally on the horizon. The project was first announced over a year ago, and the team at Adult Swim has been working hard on the adaptation. This year will mark the launch of Rick and Morty: The Anime under director Takashi Sano. And thanks to Toonami, a brand-new clip of the upcoming show has gone live.

As you can see below, the Toonami clip was released recently to hype a very different show. The late-night block just brought Ninja Kamui to life, and Toonami celebrated the launch with a fresh clip of Rick and Morty: The Anime. It brings Rick face to face with a special version of himself, and the footage swaps focus soon after to Beth Smith.

Check out this special #Toonami preview of Rick and Morty: The Anime, coming later this year! pic.twitter.com/Qe6ULQa7gB — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) February 11, 2024

Or rather, Space Beth. The clone is seen going to war in this clip, and it puts the anime's sakuga center stage.

So far, this new clip marks the biggest glimpse we've been given of Rick and Morty: The Anime. It goes on to confirm the show will drop in 2024, but so far, no firm release windows has been given. There is little doubt the team behind Rick and Morty: The Anime is putting in finishing touches these days. So hopefully, the new Adult Swim anime will debut before the summer ends.

If you are not familiar with Rick and Morty: The Anime at all, the entire premise began after Adult Swim teamed up with Sano to produce a number of anime shorts. The reels were released between March 2020 and October 2021 to great success. In May 2022, Adult Swim officially ordered a 10-episode anime for Rick and Morty thanks to the popularity of its shorts. So if you are not caught up on the Rick and Morty anime shorts, you can find them streaming on YouTube right now.

What do you think about this Rick and Morty preview? Will you be checking out the anime when it goes live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!