One Piece Finally Adapts Blackbeard vs Law in Epic New Showdown

One Piece has done it again. Last year, the franchise rode high with a slew of impressive releases. From its live-action launch to its manga, One Piece was at its peak in 2023. This year, the One Piece anime will continue that streak as it has started adapting the Egghead Island arc. Today, the show went beyond with episode 1093 as it unpacked Blackbeard vs Law with some insane animation.

If you did not know, One Piece went live with a brand-new episode this week, and Toei Animation did not play around. The company recruited some of the best animators in anime to bring Blackbeard vs Law to life. As you can see below, the visuals from One Piece episode 1093 are stunning, and they set a new bar for Egghead Island.

vincent chansard key animation along with ishizuka’s boarding never disappoints what an insane sequence pic.twitter.com/uuubB0qLA4 — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) February 11, 2024

Of course, Toei Animation had big shoes to fill with this fight. Law is a fave with fans, and Blackbeard has been a major force in One Piece since the start. When the manga began this showdown, readers were left buzzing about the anime's take, and One Piece did not disappoint.

To start, One Piece brought in Vincent Chansard to piece together some of its major sequences. The French animator is one of the most notorious in anime these days thanks to their epic work. Chansard worked with other animation gurus like Fasto, Naotoshi Shida, Kofi Fiagome, Eric Terlato, and Henry Thurlow on this week's episode. So like we said, Toei Animation assembled the Avengers of Animation of this fight sequence.

Vincent Chansard is just built different manpic.twitter.com/4R8TAk0ycm — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) February 11, 2024

If you have not experienced Blackbeard vs Law in the One Piece manga, you can find it easily enough. The series is available on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for anyone wanting more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

