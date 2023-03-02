Re:Zero Anime Star Really Wants Fans to Bathe Before Meet-and-Greets

If we're being honest with ourselves, we can admit being human is hard. There is a lot to life, and more of it than not challenges us at every turn. There are parts of adulthood that suck to keep track of but we all have to do it. That most definitely includes basic hygiene, and now, one anime actress is reminding fans to groom themselves before coming to their meet-and-greets.

The note comes from Rie Takahashi, a popular anime voice actress and singer in Japan. Not long ago, the artist released a cute guide to meet-and-greets for the new year, and it was there netizens were reminded to bathe for the sake of everyone at the event.

"Make sure you wash your body beforehand to not bother others with your odor," the diagram reads. The guide also includes a reminder about face coverings, shaking hands, appropriate clothing, and more.

Of course, hygiene is a must for everyone, and fan gatherings get plenty of flak about the topic. From comic conventions to anime events and video game tournaments, all of them earn complaints about body odor. There is nothing more uncomfortable than queuing next to someone who isn't aware of their odor and trust us, others feel the same about you if you're not practicing self-care. This is why Yu-Gi-Oh TCG events mandated hygiene rules a few years back, and conventions all across the country have adopted signage about body odor.

Still, there are some who cannot help their BO. For them, there are some easy, on-the-go ways to keep your hygiene in check for these events. Deodorant and baby wipes are a lifesaver when it comes to travel care. And if you ever want to attend a meet-and-greet with Takahashi, you will definitely want to invest in those supplies!

What do you make of this meet-and-greet tidbit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.