Anohana Creators Announce New Anime, Fureru

It looks like the team behind Anohana is ready to make a comeback. Not long ago, the studio Cloverworks confirmed director Tatsuyuki Nagai is ready to oversee a new anime titled Fureru. A trailer was released to announce the anime, and as you can see below, fans of Anohana will not want to miss this series.

After all, Cloverworks has put its best artists together to turn Fureru into something gorgeous. So far, we know little about the anime's plot, but it does seem to involve a fictional creature of sorts. The anime trailer also teases a romance will be part of Fureru, and if we know the team behind Anohana, we're sure this new series will make us sob as some point.

With Tatsuyuki attached to direct, Mari Okada is slated to pen the show's screenplay. Masayoshi Tanaka will handle the character designs. Right now, Cloverworks plans to release Fureru next fall, so fans expect the show will go live in October 2024. So between now and then, you have plenty of time to stockpile tissues to cry into.

Now if you are not familiar with this trio of anime creators, the group is often referred to as the Super Peace Busters. The team has overseen the release of several hit anime series with Anohana being the most famous. If you want to get a taste of their work, you can binge Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. But please be warned! The coming-of-age anime is gorgeous, but it will make even the most hard-hearted netizens cry.

