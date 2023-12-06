Rascal Does Not Dream Anime to Return for University Arc

The Rascal Does Not Dream franchise is coming back with yet another new anime project taking on the University Student Arc! The anime adaptation for Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series exploded with the release of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai back in 2018. This anime was such a hit that it was then followed up with a special sequel movie, and has since come back with two new film projects taking on later arcs of the light novel releases. Now those have been such a success that the next anime project has already been announced.

Following the release of Rascal Does Not Dream of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid in Japan (which has yet to get an international release at the time of this writing), it was officially announced that the new major anime project will be adapting the University Student Arc from the light novels that begins with Volume 10, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Lost Singer. To celebrate, Keji Mizoguchi illustrated some special new art for the anime's announcement that you can check out below.

How to Watch Rascal Does Not Dream Anime

Unfortunately for fans in the United States, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out or Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid have yet to announce any international release plans. It's a shame as they are key projects adapting more of the light novels, and the next project will pick up with Volume 10. It's yet to be revealed what form this new anime project will take and could vary as the University Student Arc does technically extend across three different volumes so far.

If you wanted to check out what started it all, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, "Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this "puberty syndrome." For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?"

Are you hoping to see the new Rascal Does Not Dream anime?