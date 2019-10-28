Apple’s New AirPods Draw Hilarious Pokemon Comparisons

Apple is always looking to put out the next big piece of tech, and they did that years ago when the AirPod went live. The totally wireless earbuds left consumers amazed, but it has been awhile since the company overhauled the headphones. That is, until today. Hours ago, Apple confirmed its next version of the AirPods, and it turns out fans were more interested in comparing the tech to Pokemon than submitting pre-orders for the release.

As you can see in the slides below, fans were quick to point out how similar the design of Apple’s AirPods Pro is to a certain Pokemon. If you look below, you can see netizens immediately compared the buds to Bellsprout, and the comparison has spawned some adorable memes.

For those unaware of the pocket monster, Bellsprout is one of the original Pokemon. The grass-type was introduced during Generation One with all of its evolutions. In fact, James from Team Rocket came upon a Bellsprout which eventually evolved into a fan-favorite character… even if Meowth disapproved.

If you want to check out all of the Internet’s hilarious comparisons, you can check them out below. And if you need details on the new AirPods, you can find information on the Apple website. The silence-cancelling buds will be a bit pricey at $250, but fans of the headphones may be enticed to buy thanks to its comfortable (and unintentionally nerdy) design.

Did this Pokemon pop into your head after seeing the new earbuds? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Could It Be?

Apple AirPods Pro



I’m sure at least one other person has noticed by now but in case they haven’t: pic.twitter.com/STMPYxVo6E — hot juan (@LiquidHbox) October 28, 2019

Lightning-fast Memes

The internet is fast pic.twitter.com/b8gvafgQ5Q — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 28, 2019

Mega Evolution

The Real Question

ok but why do the new airpods look like the pokémon bellsprout pic.twitter.com/d20PeLIzsV — geo (@gixvo) October 28, 2019

But Does It Have Noise Cancelling?

GIMME GIMME

When AirPods Pro and Pokemon unite! pic.twitter.com/03j5nkffBY — PokeObsession (@PokeObsession) October 28, 2019

Just Let It Out

Someone told me the new AirPods look like a Bellsprout. I don’t AirPod anyway so I googled them for the fun of it. That was 10 minutes ago and I can’t stop laughing — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) October 28, 2019

A Wild Pokemon Appears!