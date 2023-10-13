Adult Swim Reveals Big Guest Stars for Aqua Teen's Next Season

The Aqua Teens simply cannot be stopped. First premiering all the way back in the year 2000, Meatwad, Frylock, Master Shake, and Carl had a big hand in helping to shape Adult Swim into what it is today. Following the recent film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, the Adult Swim favorite has been confirmed for a twelfth season that will house five episodes to follow the unique animated characters. The Cartoon Network series won't just feature the Aqua Teens, but quite a few guest stars.

The recent news of the big guest stars arrived as part of New York Comic-Con's Adult Swim Panel, which saw some of the biggest figures responsible for the Cartoon Network programming block revealing announcements along with answering fan questions. Along with news on Aqua Teen Hunger Force's twelfth season, the panel also included information on other Adult Swim favorites such as Rick And Morty, YOLO, Smiling Friends, and more. Adult Swim's influence on Cartoon Network has only been growing larger over time, with the programming block expanding its timeslot and recently beginning to air past animated series from the cable channel to successful effect. While the Aqua Teens haven't been confirmed for a thirteenth season, their legacy on Adult Swim will continue.

(Photo: Warner Bros)

Aqua Teen Guest Stars

While the upcoming season will only have five episodes to follow the Aqua Teens, there are some major names that will be a part of Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake's surreal adventures. The current roster revealed at New York Comic Con this year includes Eric Bauza, Dan Folger, Brian Cox, and Gary Anthony Williams. While these actors have been confirmed, it has yet to be revealed which characters they'll be bringing to life.

Earlier this year, the creators of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, released a statement on the continuation of the Adult Swim favorite, "We are thrilled to be making more 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality. You waited just long enough for 'Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm' to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can't wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else."

Via New York Comic Con Panel