Adult Swim Exec Confirms FLCL Won't Continue

Adult Swim hasn't been shy when it comes to its plans of creating original anime series. In the past, the Cartoon Network programming block Toonami has assisted in making original shows such as Shenmue The Animation, Fena: The Pirate Princess, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus to name a few. While Adult Swim still has plenty of original anime adaptations that are on the way like Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Lazarus, and Rick And Morty: The Anime, it seems that there isn't a future for FLCL.

FLCL first debuted in 2000, presenting an energetic and wild universe that saw young protagonist Naota encountering a woman who would change his life in Haruko. With a rather large hole in his head emerging that ushered in extraterrestrial threats, the series would go on to spawn four follow-up animes which include FLCL Progressive, FLCL Alternative, FLCL Grunge, and the latest, FLCL Shoegaze. While each series didn't focus on Naota specifically, they would find ways to integrate elements and past characters in the spin-off series. For fans hoping that more Fooly Cooly was on the horizon, it seems that Toonami co-creator Jason DeMarco has some bad news for those expecting Haruko to once again make landfall in the future.

FLCL No More

While DeMarco confirmed on social media that both Grunge and Shoegaze were successes for Cartoon Network when it came to ratings, Adult Swim won't be moving forward with any additional seasons exploring this universe, "For those who are wondering, Adult Swim considers Grunge and Shoegaze ratings successes and is very happy with their performance. We won't be making any more, but thank you to everyone who helped make them a success, you taking the time to watch means a lot."

While this doesn't mean that another studio couldn't pick up FLCL in the future, Shoegaze might be the last time we see a new anime series spawn from the franchise. If you didn't have an opportunity to check out the latest series in the bizarre anime universe, here's how Adult Swim describes FLCL: Shoegaze, "Prequel to the original FLCL. While the adults have no hope for tomorrow, the youth accept the decline and poverty of the city as an ordinary part of their reality, until Haruko throws the city into chaos."

