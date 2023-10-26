Aqua Teen Hunger Force Trailer Shares Season 12 Release Date

Aqua Teen Hunger Force has been a stalwart series for Adult Swim for decades. Focusing on the surreal adventures of Master Shake, Meatwad, and Frylock, 2023 saw the release of a new feature-length film focusing on the Cartoon Network favorites and confirmation that a twelfth season was on the way. Consisting of five episodes, a new trailer has arrived that not only gives us a look at the upcoming season but confirms when we can expect the series to make its big comeback.

It's been a staggering twenty-three years since Aqua Teen Hunger Force debuted on Cartoon Network, becoming one of Adult Swim's biggest names that helped push the programming block to the forefront. Since its debut, the series hasn't just had eleven seasons to its name, but two movies that further explored Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake's wild journey. At present, the series hasn't confirmed if a thirteenth season is in its future, though the creators clearly still have a love for the world that they've made.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force's Twelfth Season Release Date

Aqua Teen Hunger Force will return on November 26th, sharing two new episodes to kick off season twelve. While the series will air on Adult Swim to start, each episode will be made available to stream on MAX the following day. Clearly, from the new trailer, the series is looking to up the ante when it comes to all things weird.

Earlier this year, the creators of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, released a statement on the continuation of the Adult Swim favorite, "We are thrilled to be making more 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' episodes for a new generation of fans, building upon the most impressive collection of IP ever assembled. Success is optimal and leads to quality. You waited just long enough for 'Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm' to be free on the service your parents pay for. I can't wait for you to discover the project everyone has been talking about, and by everyone, I mean our personal twitter accounts. There is too much stuff to watch already. Breathe, and focus exclusively on Aqua Teen. Delete everything else."

