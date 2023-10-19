Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 Release Date Announced

Oh, it's time. It has been a hot minute since the world has reunited with Aqua Teen Hunger Force in full, but that will be changing soon. The hit Adult Swim show is slated to drop season 12 this year, and we just got the official release date of Frylock's comeback.

As it turns out, Aqua Teen Hunger Force will return to television on November 26. It is set to debut at 11:30pm as part of the Adult Swim block on Cartoon Network. This new season marks the latest release from Aqua Teen Hunger Force as it last shared a movie with fans.

Let's get fit. New episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force premiere 11/26 @ 11:30 pm pic.twitter.com/c8W7wfCzRB — adult swim (@adultswim) October 19, 2023

If you have kept up with Aqua Teen Hunger Force, you will know the show hit up fans with a movie back in November 2022; The film marked the second Aqua Teen Hunger Force feature as its first debuted in April 2007. Before its recent film launched, Aqua Teen Hunger Force released a series of shorts in early 2022. As for season 11, Aqua Teen Hunger Force finished airing new episodes in August 2015. So as you can tell, the release of season 12 has been a long time coming.

If you are not familiar with Aqua Teen Hunger Force, the show is one of Adult Swim's most iconic IPs. Created by Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, Aqua Teen Hunger Force tells the story of three anthropomorphic snacks: Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad. You can check out much of Aqua Teen Hunger Force's backlog on Max as well as Prime Video and the Adult Swim website. So for more information on the animated comedy, you can read its synopsis below:

"This is a series of mysteries, neighborhood conflicts, aliens, mad scientists, rabbits, robots, rabbit robots, robot rabbits, perms, cologne, heavy metal, haunted school buses, giant moths, mold with a generous heart, Dracula, road trips, removable brains, and, of course, leprechauns . . . And that's only the beginning."

What do you think about this latest look at Aqua Teen Hunger Force? Are you ready for season 12? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!