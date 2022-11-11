Arcane Creators Address Season 2 Questions on League of Legends Show's Anniversary

Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee took to the subreddit for the League of Legends show recently to address some Season 2 questions in honor of the series' one-year anniversary. The Netflix show first started dropping episodes on the streaming platform on November 6th and kept adding episodes afterwards to keep League players and Arcane fans waiting for more, and now that those have all been out for a while now, people are primed for Season 2.

That naturally means many of the questions in the Reddit AMA were about the next season, but as one might expect, it's fairer to say the show's co-creators "addressed" the questions rather than "answered" them. That's because neither Riot nor Linke and Yee have said hardly anything about Season 2 leading up to this AMA in terms of what people can expect from the next season, so it reasons that they wouldn't spoil anything now just because people are asking.

However, we did get a few hype-y teases and vague answers from the Reddit AMA. When asked to describe Season 2 in a single word, Linke picked "war." Linke also said "oh yes" when asked if Jinx and Ekko would have more interactions in the next season, though the show's co-creator stayed silent on whether or not Season 2 will be the final season set in the Piltover/Zaun region. Both of the co-creators responded to a merch question in to say they hope there's more merch for the show out in the future with Linke specifically saying the lack of merch was high on the "list of gripes" from Season 1's release which, in a roundabout way, speaks to hopes for Season 2.

In terms of relationships between characters, the show's creators said there may or may not be sex scenes in Season 2. There will also apparently be something that fans who ship Caitlyn and Vi will really like, but there's also something that'll happen that those people are "probably gonna hate."

Arcane Season 2 does not yet have a release date, but you can read up on all the other answers and teases from the AMA here.