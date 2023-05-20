Arcane Showrunner Drops Season 2 Update

Of the many animated adaptations of the gaming world, League of Legends' Arcane stands at the tippy top in creating a series that was able to blend stellar animation with intense storytelling. As Arcane's first season capped off with quite the cliffhanger when it came to the tale focusing on Jinx and Vi, fans have been patiently waiting for updates on season two. Now, the showrunner who is responsible for the upcoming second season, Christian Linke, shared a big update as to the behind-the-scenes work.

Arcane Season 2 was confirmed in 2021, though recently, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent had a disappointing release window for many fans of the series. Laurent shared the news to fans earlier this year that the next season of the League of Legends' spin-off won't be hitting Netflix this year. Most likely, Arcane will return on the streaming service in 2024, but considering the level of quality the animation has had, this might be understandable to fans. Laurent had this to say when it came to the wait, "It is not ready yet and there [are] two reasons for that. One, you want the quality. We just don't want to rush and so that takes time. So that's the good reason. The bad reason is, honestly, we didn't know if Season 1 was going to be a success so we didn't start Season 2 until [later]. If I had known, we could have started Season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know so we waited a bit and now we're paying the price. So, unfortunately, it's not going to be this year."

Arcane Update

Arcane's showrunner, Christian Linke, hinted at the soundtrack for the upcoming second season, clearly excited in putting together the tunes for the project. One of the biggest tracks of the first season was thanks to the performers who make up the band Imagine Dragons. Enemy acted as the opening theme for season one, so it will be interesting to see if it once again takes the spot for season 2 or if a new tune is chosen.

Arcane S2 soundtrack is gonna be something very special. Holy smokes. — Christian Linke (@praeco) May 20, 2023

When do you expect Arcane Season 2 to arrive on Netflix? What did you think of the first season?