Netflix's Arcane Release Window Revealed During Press Conference

It's a good time to be a fan of video game adaptations. HBO's The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros Movie are just two big examples of properties that were able to "break the curse" when it came to breathing new life into video game stories. Before either of these hit the screen, League of Legends was blowing the minds of fans with the animated series, Arcane, that premiered on Netflix in 2021. While a second season has yet to receive a confirmed release date, a release window has made its way online.

Arcane's first season introduced us to the two sisters, Violet and Powder. Thanks to the unfortunate circumstances of their world, the siblings were separated as Violet became "Vi" and Powder became "Jinx", with the latter being one of the most popular characters to emerge from the League of Legends franchise. The first season garnered major love from fans of both the original game and newcomers alike. Ending on quite the cliffhanger, the creators behind the series have been tight-lipped as to when we can expect Arcane to make its grand return, but all that has changed thanks to a recent press conference that spilled the beans.

When Will Arcane Season 2 Arrive?

During the recent 2024 Tencent Video V Vision Conference, it was revealed that the second season of Arcane is expected to land in Winter 2024. Arcane is thought of by fans as one of the best original animated series to arrive on Netflix, so the wait has been tough for viewers who fell in love with this world.

League of Legends was created by Riot Games, who has created quite the video game empire in recent years. At present, the game producers have the likes of League of Legends, Valorant, and Legends of Runeterra on their resume. Based on the success of Arcane, it will be interesting to see if other animated series will be produced from Riot's gaming efforts.

If you haven't had the chance to check out Arcane on Netflix, here is how the streaming service described the fan-favorite series, "Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

