League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War

Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.

Arcane took the opportunity to introduce fans to a number of characters that first appeared as a part of the MOBA game, League of Legends, which was created by Riot Games. While a release date for a season two has yet to be announced, despite Netflix confirming that the award winner would be returning to the streaming service in the future, the series' first season ended on quite the cliffhanger as the world hangs on by a thread following a nefarious action taken by Jinx, with Vi unable to stop her sister from unleashing an attack on the "elites" of her world.

Two Cosplayers shared their pitch-perfect take on both Vi and Jinx, with the Arcane fans sporting weaponry that became trademarks of the hero and villain that represented the universe of League of Legends and won Netflix an Emmy Award:

If you've somehow avoided diving into this fan-favorite animated series, Netflix lists the official description as such:

"Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions."

The cast of Arcane features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor.

Which League of Legends' characters do you want to see in the second season of Arcane, who didn't appear in season one? When do you think the Emmy-winning animated series will return to Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Arcane.