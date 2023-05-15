Archer Final Season Announced With Premiere Date

It seems like Archer is ready to come to an end. After more than a decade on the air, the spy comedy has announced it will be wrapping up later this year. Archer season 14 will act as the show's last, and it is currently slated to go live this fall.

The update comes from Variety as FX confirmed the animated series was about to finish its course. Archer season 14 will be the last under FX, and it marks a milestone moment for the show's team. After all, Archer has been a tested addition to the FX schedule since its debut in 2009. Back in 2017, Archer moved to FXX with great success, and now season 14 will be the last to join the service.

Of course, Archer fans are happy to have an update on the animated series. FX never announced an order for season 14 publicly even though star Chris Parnell informed fans it was happening. Now, Archer is slated to kickstart its farewell season on August 30th with two brand-new episodes on FXX. Hulu will then stream the two-part premiere the next day.

If you are not familiar with Archer's latest adventures, you should know this final season will be a doozy. The show will make a comeback with Lana on hand as she learns the good and bad of running a spy agency. For more details on Archer season 14, you can read its official synopsis here: "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry."

For those needing to catch up on Archer ahead of its final season, don't sweat it. The show is streaming everywhere from Hulu to FXNow and even Netflix. You can also buy the series digitally through sites like Amazon Prime, Vudu, YouTube, Apple TV, and more. For more details on Archer, you can read its official description as follows: "Suave secret agent Sterling Archer is the world's most dangerous spy, but political intrigue and global crises are nothing compared to the sexual tension and human resources crises at the intelligence agency where he works. Archer must deal with his overbearing, over-sexed mother--who is also his boss--and his femme fatale ex-girlfriend who seems to be sleeping with everyone except him. Embezzlement, mind control, hangovers, and demented double crossings--they're all in a day's work in this outrageously raunchy comedy!"

What do you think about this Archer update? Do you think the time has come for the show's farewell? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.