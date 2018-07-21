‘Archer’ Comic-Con Sketch Parodies ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Thanos

FXX released a funny Archer sketch, featuring Crackers, the talking parrot who suspiciously sounds like Dr. Algernop Kreiger, arriving at San Diego Comic-Con to show off his favorite costumes. The three-minute short culminates in a hilarious reference to Avengers: Infinity War.

Comic Con, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Crackers just flew into the Archer panel to show you what he’s been working on for the past 80 years. #ArcherFXX pic.twitter.com/Jm7QHT6SNl — Archer (@archerfxx) July 21, 2018

First Crackers shows us his Cyclops costume for day one, during which he will be “looking out for my Phoenix.” The next costume was Lion-O from Thunder Cats.

The parrot’s costume for day three was a Kreiger outfit. “For this one, I’ve been working on the voice, and I think I’ve got it down pretty good,” Crackers says. After quoting Kreiger, the parrot jokes, “Seriously, I could do this voice all day.”

The last costume was Thanos, complete with a purple beak. At first, Crackers accidentally refers to the character as Darkseid before correcting himself. He even has an Infinity Gauntlet on his wing!

While trying to think of something to say, the parrot snaps his fingers, then realizes something went wrong.

“Uh, Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good.”

Instead of disappearing though, Crackers just looses his feathers.

During the Archer panel, Lucky Yates, the voice of Kreiger and the parrot, showed up wearing a parrot suit.

More importantly, executive producer Casey Willis announced the title for Archer season nine – Archer: 1999. According to Indiewire, FX did not show any new footage, although a teaser was showed at the end of Archer: Danger Island‘s finale.

“We’ve literally just started working on it over the last couple weeks,” executive producer Matt Thompson said. “We recorded the first episode.”

The new season will find Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) and Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) captaining a spaceship together, just after they divorced. Mallory (Jessica Walyer) will be the artificial intelligence for the ship and Cheryl (Judy Greer) is cast as a firefighter pilot who is not happy with her job.

Back at the end of season seven, Archer fell into a coma. Since then, the show has done stand-alone seasons where all the characters are recast in new jobs and different time periods.

Season 10 will run eight episodes and could be the show’s last season. Creator Adam Reed said season 10 could be the end, but nothing is set in stone.

There are no plans for a movie, but it is being discussed. Thompson said it would have to be live-action, though.

“It is discussed. We have discussed it with our great friends at FX. It’s not something we’ve said no to, but it’s got to be the right thing that makes sense for us to jump from that screen to that screen,” Thompson explained.

Archer: 1999 is expected to debut in 2019 on FXX.