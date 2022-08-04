Archer Season 13 Trailer Released

Last year brought the devastating news to Archer fans that Jessica Walter, who voiced Malory Archer, had passed away, but the adventures of the super-spy Sterling Archer haven't come to an end, with Season 13 of the animated series getting an all-new trailer. Fans aren't the only ones struggling with the loss of Malory, as Sterling (H. Jon Benjamin) will also be tasked with navigating a world without his mother, attempting to carry on her legacy in what will likely be the most embarrassing way possible. Check out the trailer for Season 13 of Archer below before the series returns on FXX on August 24th.

In Season 13 of FX's comedy Archer, The Agency have been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer and gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

Season 13 sees stars Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Reed, and Lucky Yates all returning, while also featuring guest stars Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky.

While the absence of Walter will surely be felt, FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier shared earlier this year that there's still a lot of life left in the franchise and it doesn't look to be coming to an end quite yet.

"It's not designed to be the last season. I think we feel really good about the scripts, they're animating them now for the next season," the exec shared at a TCA presentation in February. "We're waiting to see how the creators feel about how long it should progress. We're very enthusiastic about that show and its continued longevity. When you have an animated half-hour like that, it can continue on, as you can see with The Simpsons, for a very long time. Archer still does great for us and people love it and the fans love it. So as long as they can keep doing it and maintain the quality, we'll want to support it."

Stay tuned for details on the future of Archer. Season 13 of the series will premiere on FXX on August 24th.

