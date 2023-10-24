Attack on Titan Unpacks Eren Motives in Historic New Interview

There are just days left to go before Attack on Titan comes to an end. After more than a decade, the hit anime is readying its finale, and the epic conclusion has the entire fandom on edge. Attack on Titan has been a staple amongst fans for years, so the expectations for Eren’s journey are high. And now, the protagonist has just stepped out in a historic interview to talk through his legacy.

If you did not know, the team behind Attack on Titan came together this week to release a full interview with Eren himself. The first-of-its-kind chat saw NHK interview Eren Yeager, and thanks to voice actor Yuki Kaji, we got to hear from the soldier himself. It was there Eren broke down his life story and gave fans a peek inside his dark thoughts.

As you can see below, pages like Attack on Fans were quick to translate the NHK interview with fans across the globe. After all, Attack on Titan is a worldwide hit, so fans all over were eager to listen to Eren’s thoughts. You can find a sample of clips from in the interview within the following slides. But for those who’d rather read what Eren had to say, well – we’ve added a few poignant excerpts below:

“When we’re born, all of us are free. People who reject that, it doesn’t matter how strong you are. It doesn’t matter how cruel the world is. Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! If you don’t fight, you can’t win. That’s why I do it… I saw enough joy as a human being. I’ll never go back to being a human again. I’m going to become a devil and then it’s over.”



“It was my dream to make Armin’s dream come true. That’s how important he is to me. And the same for Mikasa because the three of us are inseparable. They both are important to me so I want them to live long and happy lives.”



“I will never forget the frustration and disappointment I felt in myself at that time. All I could do was be angry at the Titans and at myself.”



“I’ve been in an environment where I had to keep fighting to stay alive. No one wanted to be eaten by the Titans… But in reality, the enemy was not emotionless monsters but humans like us… I think that freedom is when people can continue with their daily lives without being threatened. All I ever wanted was to be able to take a nap under the tree. That’s all… That wasn’t enough for me. There was a view I wanted to see. So I wanted to fight for it. I just wanted to fight.”



What do you think about this first-of-a-kind interview? Are you excited for Attack on Titan to return? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

