Attack on Titan Kickstarts Countdown For Its Big Anime Finale

Studio MAPPA is preparing to bid a fond farewell to one of the most brutal anime franchises in Attack on Titan. With the anime series planning to release its final episode in Japan on November 4th, the franchise has started counting down to the final fight featuring the Scout Regiment taking on their former friend Eren Jaeger. When the final chapter of Attack on Titan's manga arrived, it was quite a controversial installment, leaving many anime fans wondering if the anime series would be received in a similar fashion.

When last we left the Survey Corps in the penultimate episode of Attack on Titan, Armin, Mikasa, and their comrades were struggling with losing one of their dearest friends. The brainy soldier Hange was able to buy her friends time to make their way to the new Founding Titan, Eren Jaeger, but sacrificed her life against the Rumbling in the process. Luckily, Hange's gamble paid off as the heroes were able to make their way to Eren, but unfortunately, they were unable to stop the vast swath of destruction caused by the Colossal Titans. With most of the world's population now wiped away by Eren's plan, the Scout Regiment is fighting to save what is left.

Attack on Titan: Count Down To The End

The official social media account for Attack on Titan began the countdown to the anime's final episode with two familiar faces. Thanks to Eren Jaeger encountering the original Founding Titan, Ymir, he was able to gain the wild powers he now wields in the series. Placing the two Founding TItans side-by-side, MAPPA has begun the countdown for the last installment that will say farewell to the Survey Corps.

At present, creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that there won't be an official sequel to Attack on Titan. Luckily, Isayama has confirmed that he will be creating a new story in the brutal universe as a part of a new art book next year. While the details surrounding the upcoming short story remain a mystery, Hajime has stated in the past that he would love to revisit a story from Captain Levi's past.

