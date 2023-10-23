Attack on Titan Producer Shares New Trailer Update

It won’t be long, guys. After more than 10 years on the air, Attack on Titan will close its doors this fall. If you did not know, Attack on Titan will release its big anime finale this November after months of waiting, and one producer is sorry a new trailer for the finale isn’t ready yet.

The update comes from Tetsuya Kinoshita, one of the longtime producers of Attack on Titan. Taking to X (Twitter), the anime executive shared a short apology with fans as many were expecting an Attack on Titan trailer to drop today.

“Sorry. No PV today. Still in production. Everyone working so hard. Please be patient. Have a nice day,” Kinoshita shared.

As for why fans were anxious about Attack on Titan today, well – we have Eren Yeager to thank. The protagonist of Attack on Titan appeared on NHK for an interview, and yes – we do mean the character himself. With help from MAPPA Studios, Eren took part in an interview with NHK ahead of his anime’s big finale. It was there we heard in-character chatter from Eren about his legacy and the end of his journey. So of course, Attack on Titan fans were hopeful the interview would end with a new look at the show’s series finale.

Sadly, Kinoshita and the team had to hold back on such a promo. There is still work being done on Attack on Titan’s final part, and MAPPA Studio has to prioritize its manpower. After all, the anime is expected to drop its final episode on November 4th, so there is little time left before Attack on Titan ends.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan, well – you will want to catch up on the series ASAP. Hajime Isayama wrapped his hit manga a few years back under the watch of Kodansha. As for the Attack on Titan anime, you can watch its sub and dub through Crunchyroll now. So for more info, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

“In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what’s left of man has been hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything.”

What do you think about this latest update on Attack on Titan? Do you plan on watching its big anime finale?