Attack on Titan: Does Mikasa Find Love After the Anime's Finale?

Attack on Titan's final episode has come and gone, so now is the time for anime fans to study the events that brought the Scout Regiment's journey to an end. In the final fight between the Survey Corps and Eren Jaeger, Mikasa was forced to make some drastic decisions to save what was left of the world's population. Following the climactic battle, the last installment gave anime fans a look into the future and confirmed the relationship status of Mikasa in her future.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the final episode of Attack on Titan, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory for the last battle that ended the series. Mikasa's bond with Eren Jaeger has long been a major element in Attack on Titan, joining the Scouts specifically to make sure that the young Jaeger would survive. This fact made Mikasa's actions in the last episode all the more tragic as she was forced to not only fight against the new Founding Titan, but also take off Eren's head in order to stop his genocidal rampage. Following Eren's death, Mikasa left the Scout Regiment and viewers were shown glimpses of her life down the road.

Mikasa Gets Married

While not flat-out confirmed, Attack on Titan hints at the fact that Mikasa ends up with Jean Kirstein, the Survey Corps member that has long held feelings for Ackerman. Mikasa would also have children of her own and despite all the carnage that Eren had caused, both Mikasa and her partner still took time to visit his grave. Eventually, we are shown Mikasa's death, seemingly of old age, as she is laid to rest by her loving family. After all the battles that Mikasa was a part of in the anime series, she has certainly earned her fair share of peace.

Attack on Titan most likely won't be returning for a sequel, even though the final episode's post-credit scene does hint at more Titan action far into the future. Luckily, creator Hajime Isayama has confirmed that he is working on a new short story that will bring us back to the universe via a new artbook.

What did you think of the final episode of the brutal anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.