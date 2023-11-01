Attack on Titan Finale May Feature Original Content

It is hard to believe, but Attack on Titan is just about done. After more than a decade on the air, the hit series is about to bring its anime to a close. This weekend will see Attack on Titan's anime finale go live after a long wait. And as it turns out, the episode might feature some original content by Hajime Isayama himself.

The update comes courtesy of the series creator as a note by Isayama was just shared with fans. It is there the creator of Attack on Titan shares his take on its final hurrah, and Isayama made fans do a double take with his final line.

"I'm very excited to see how it'll turn out in the anime," Isayama wrote. "Also this time, by my request, I got to draw a little bit of the rough draft toward the end. Please watch until the end."

As you can see above, Isayama made a request to the team at MAPPA, and it had to do with his own additions to the final. The creator says he managed to put some of his "rough draft" at the end of this anime finale. As for what content Isayama is referring to, well – we are not sure. The artist did publish extras for Attack on Titan's final chapter, so Isayama has more content to work with than MAPPA can find in the canon. So hopefully, some of that will make it into the finale of Attack on Titan's anime.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you should know the anime is streaming over on Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Attack on Titan can be read on the K Manga app right now. So for more info on the hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

