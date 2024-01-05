Attack on Titan Commissions New Art For English Dub Finale

The story of the Scout Regiment came to a close last year when the final episode of Attack on Titan arrived. While the Japanese version of the brutal anime series is over, the English dub still has one anime installment in the tank. To celebrate the Survey Corps once again meeting their end, Crunchyroll has brought together several artists to add some new takes on both the Scout Regiment and the various Titans that have populated the world from creator Hajime Isayama.

The artist that have been brought together to once again dive into the world of the Titans include Hieu Nguen aka Kelogsloops, Margeurite Sauvage, Thomas von Kummant, Matt Taylor, and Adam Burke. While Attack on Titan might be over, Isayama will be releasing a new short story as a part of the artbook, Attack on Titan: Fly. The new release set for April will gather several pieces of art from the brutal manga's history, with the new tale still having plenty of mystery surrounding it. In the past, Hajime has hinted that he still had a story in mind when it came to Captain Levi's dark origin story, so that might be the best guess as to where the new story will go.

Artists on Titan

Despite having come to an end with both its manga and anime adaptation, the mark left by Attack on Titan in the anime world will remain for years to come. The story was able to inject some wild twists and turns, while also presenting anime fans with uncomfortable questions and even more uncomfortable answers. It's unlikely that we'll ever receive a full-on sequel to this story, but anything can happen in the anime world.

Celebrate the dub finale of Attack on Titan as seen by creators around the globe. Dive into the creative minds behind these stunning artworks, each piece a tribute to the series final chapter!



⚔️ More: https://t.co/vrt5Z0hpi0 pic.twitter.com/QEyQkaYudp — Attack on Titan (@AttackOnTitanEN) January 5, 2024

The final moments of Attack on Titan lead many fans to believe that the possibility of a sequel series was laid bare. Following Eren Jaeger's death and the camera panning to years into the future, we witness a young child come across the Founding Titan's grave. This could lead the way for a sequel story but it also points to the idea that "time is a flat circle" and that perhaps it is impossible for humanity to escape the cycle of war and violence.

