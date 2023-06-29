Attack on Titan Creator Expected the Series to End in Under 5 Volumes

It is hard to imagine a world where Attack on Titan never had its reign. Created in 2009, Hajime Isayama brought Eren Yeager to the world with a wash of drama and bloodshed. Of course, the manga is now over as the anime's tenure is on the horizon. No one is more emotional over this end than Isayama himself, but in a recent interview, the artist admitted he wasn't confident Attack on Titan would last.

The update comes from K Manga, Kodansha Comics' own manga library app. The service launched a special interview with Isayama to celebrate its ongoing release, and it was there fans heard from the creator firsthand. When asked about the ending of Attack on Titan, Isayama admitted he was unsure whether the manga would last five volumes if that.

"I thought about this storyline from the beginning. Of course, not in great detail, but I thought about the general flow," he shared (via AttackOnFans).

"At first, the story was highly likely to finish in two volumes. I was so desperate over whether the serialization would continue. After gaining some popularity, I thought about the desperate ending. I had that story in mind initially, but I started to question that direction."

So there you have it from Isayama himself. The creator had high hopes for Attack on Titan, but the manga industry is a competitive place. It is hard to stand out, so as Isayama began working on Attack on Titan, he began plotting out a finale that could fit in two volumes. Thankfully, the Attack on Titan manga was given much more room to grow, but Isayama's desperate ending did find a way yet to reach fans.

If you have not read Attack on Titan, you can always catch up. The series the is available through K Manga if you like to rent titles while digital copies can be found at most online booksellers. For more info on Isayama's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

