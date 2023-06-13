Attack on Titan Cosplay Captures Hange's Most Tragic Moment

Attack on Titan's final season is underway, with the anime adaptation set to release the last episode of the anime this fall. Earlier this year, the penultimate installment focused on the Scout Regiment doing everything it could to make its way to Eren Jaeger to stop his genocidal plan of crushing the world beneath the feet of the Rumbling. With the last installment seeing Hange front and center for many moments, one cosplayer has been able to capture one of the most tragic moments of foreshadowing when it came to the smartest member of the Survey Corps.

Hange sacrificed herself in an effort to make sure that Armin and her fellow members of the Scout Regiment were able to get face-to-face with their former friend. Before she died, Hange speculated whether or not her fellow comrades would have the opportunity to meet their fallen brethren. As anime viewers know, Hange's hypothesis turned out to be correct, as she was welcomed to the afterlife by Captain Erwin and the other dead members of the Survey Corps. Hange had one of the most heart-wrenching deaths in the series to date, burning in the face of endless Colossal Titans but allowing her comrades to make their way to Eren.

Attack on Hange

The brainiest member of the Scout Regiment always harbored a love of the Titans, despite the fact that they were the biggest threat to her life on more than one occasion. Even moments before her own demise, Hange was taking the opportunity to marvel at the army of Colossal Titans that were marching before her. While a release date has yet to be revealed for the final episode of Attack on Titan, it will be one of the biggest events in the anime world in 2023.

While the Attack on Titan anime has one episode left before its grand finale, the manga came to an end years ago. Creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant about the fact that he won't be working on a sequel any time soon, if ever, though the mangaka stated that he might be looking to create a new story for Levi. It will be interesting to see if the anime finale will make any changes from the controversial manga ending.

What did you think of Hange's death? Which characters do you think will bite the bullet in the Attack on Titan finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.