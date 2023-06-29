Attack on Titan Creator Reveals Their Favorite Moment From the Series

Attack on Titan has made a name for itself thanks to its brutal scenes and shocking reveals. First debuting as a manga from artist Hajime Isayama, the mangaka has been making the rounds to discuss the series in the wake of its manga finale. With this fall set to release the final episode of Attack on Titan's anime adaptation, Isayama recently participated in an interview in which the mangaka described his favorite scene from the series that is known for its eye-popping revelations.

Without letting the cat out of the bag too soon, the favorite moment from Isayama does involve Reiner, aka the Armored Titan. While first appearing as one of the Scout Regiment's most powerful soldiers, it was revealed that not only was he an agent for the Marley nation, but was none other than the Armored Titan that helped bring down the walls in Attack on Titan's first anime episode. Of course, as is the case with many characters in the series, Reiner was revealed to be quite a complicated character who was struggling with the decisions he made in the past and grappled with what he was meant to do in the future.

Attack on Titan: Reiner's Reveal

As a part of the K MANGA launch part, Isayama revealed that his favorite moment from Attack on Titan was when Reiner and Bertholdt revealed that they were the Armored and Colossal Titans respectively. The moment in question almost came out of nowhere, throwing anime fans for a loop in its blunt delivery. Here's how Isayama breaks down his admiration for the earth-shattering reveal, "It's when Reiner reveals his true self. I was in Kodansha's storyboarding room when that scene came to me after thinking at my desk for hours. I was very excited when I came up with the idea. I have a deep attachment to how I made that great scene."

🚨 K MANGA Launch Party 🚨



Hajime Isayama's 6-minute interview (PART 1) 🗣 pic.twitter.com/7m3QG2H7pf — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) June 23, 2023

While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for Attack on Titan's final episode, the anime adaptation has confirmed that the last installment will arrive this fall. Based on the horrific moments of the penultimate episode that dropped earlier this year, fans should expect some major deaths to take place before the series ends. Isayama has been quite adamant that the series won't return for a sequel and/or spin-off, though the director's cut for the final chapter certainly leaves the door open for a potential return to the universe.