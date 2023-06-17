Attack on Titan: You Can Now Drink Spinal Fluid

When it comes to transforming into a Titan, there are a few requirements to becoming a death-dealing behemoth. First, you need to have Eldian genes present in your system, and second, you might need to be injected with the spinal fluid of a fully-blown Titan. While the spinal fluid became a major part of Attack on Titan's final season, fans will now have the opportunity to guzzle down the bizarre concoction thanks to a partnership featuring the dark anime franchise and G-Fuel.

Attack on Titan only has one episode left before the anime adaptation draws to a close. With the Scout Regiment gaining the opportunity to get face-to-face with their former friend Eren Jaeger, who has never been more terrifying thanks to his Founding Titan powers, the series is looking to end with the biggest battle of the dark world to date. With the previous installment not just seeing the death of some beloved characters, alongside a vast majority of the world's population thanks to the Rumbling, fans should strap-in and prepare themselves for some major deaths.

Attack on G-Fuel

Kodansha, Crunchyroll, and G-Fuel teamed up to create this concoction that definitely will not turn you into a Titan. Releasing a trailer showing off the "G-Fuel Spinal Fluid Collector's Box", the drink comes with a bit more than simply the "Spinal Fluid". The drink will arrive next month for Attack on Titan fans awaiting the conclusion of the anime series.

Here's how G-Fuel describes the new drink that utilizes a major story element from Attack on Titan, "When a bloodthirsty horror strikes without warning, you need a new tool to help you FIGHT BACK! Introducing a new field item from the Scout Regiment: The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box – inspired by the serum that transforms Subjects of Ymir into Titans in the hit anime, Attack on Titan! Lightning crashes down around you as you embrace the Power of the Titans, fortified by energizing citrusy-sweet Green Tea!"

MAPPA has yet to reveal when exactly fans can expect Attack on Titan's series finale to arrive, though it has been confirmed for this fall. Considering how the penultimate episode ended, with the Scout Regiment facing down Eren and his army of Titans, the grand finale should be one for the anime record books. Even with both the manga and anime of Attack on Titan drawing to a close, the series' impact on the world of anime cannot be understated.

