New Attack on Titan Artwork Counts Down Eren's Milestones

On November 4th, Attack on Titan's anime adaptation will come to an end with an installment the length of a full feature-length film. With the Scout Regiment needing to make the difficult decision to fight their former friend, Eren Jaeger, the series doesn't appear as though it will end on a happy note regardless of who claims victory. To prepare fans for the last episode of the brutal anime franchise, Attack on Titan has released new countdown art to revisit the history of the conflicted Attack Titan.

When last we left Eren Jaeger, he was continuing his horrifying mission of eliminating most of the world's population. Gaining the power of the Founding Titan, Eren now has complete control over an army of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling, which have already trampled nations beneath their feet. Even though the Scouts have finally made their way to Eren, talking him down seems impossible, and defeating him physically even more so. In the latest trailer, Attack on Titan hints at some of the other wild abilities that Eren has at his disposal thanks to becoming the new Founding Titan, which is going to cause some serious problems for Mikasa, Armin, and their allies.

Attack on Titan: A Look Through Eren's Past

Eren Jaeger has changed substantially since the day that the walls fell on the island of Paradis. Since learning more about the world, the fourth season has set the stage for Eren Jaeger to take dire routes in an effort to create a world where his friends will no longer be in danger. Now forced to fight for a world that fears and hates them, the Scout Regiment might be forced to be the ones to kill Eren in order to save what's left of the world.

❤ ILLUSTRATION COUNTDOWN (5 days) ❤



New illustration drawn by Takuya Suezawa ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1WJydGVyyk — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) October 30, 2023

Creator Hajime Isayama has been adamant that a sequel won't be arriving for Attack on Titan, though the mangaka will be revisiting his universe next year. In a new art book, Isayama will be unveiling a new short story that is shrouded in mystery as to what it will entail. In the past, Hajime has stated that he would love to create one more tale focusing on Levi, so it's possible that this tale will focus on the Scout Regiment Captain.

Do you think Eren Jaeger will survive the final fight of Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.