New Attack on Titan Synopsis Teases Big Season 3 Ambush

Attack on Titan knows it has to go big if it wants to surprise people. Fans have learned to expect the unexpected from the Survey Scouts, but the show’s third season hopes it can still catch audiences off guard. Now, Attack on Titan is back in full swing, and its latest synopsis proves the anime isn’t giving up its element of surprise just yet.

Recently, Attack on Titan updated its website to talk about season three’s second episode. The release will hit up fans on May 5, and its first synopsis can be read below:

“The Beast Titan appears alongside many Titans, and the Survey Corps is completely surrounded. They defend atop their horses and do everything possible to defeat the Armored Titan.”

The episode, which is titled “Thunder Spears”, already sounds like an epic one. Season three kicked off to a big start last week as its premiere saw the Beast Titan and Armored Titan let loose. With the Survey Scouts determined to take back this portion of Paradis, the soldiers will have to go the distance to see their goal achieved, and the Titan Shifters will be hard-pressed to keep the soldiers down.

As for who will oversee this episode, Hiroshi Seko will pen the script. The episode’s storyboard was done by Akitoshi Yokoyama while animation directors such as Naohiro Osugi oversee its artwork.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

