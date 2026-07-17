3 Years Later, Major Crunchyroll Romance Finally Confirms English Dub Release

The Spring 2026 anime season is finally over, and Crunchyroll brings the exciting Summer lineup for fans across the globe. As the largest anime streaming platform in the world, Crunchyroll offers all kinds of series across various regions, including new series and films that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. However, while a majority of the anime are available in dubbed versions, many shows take months or even years to release English dubs. This has more to do with licensing issues rather than the series’ popularity. Based on a manga written by Saeki-san and illustrated by Wan Shibata, the anime made its debut in 2023.

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The second season premiered in April this year as part of the Spring 2026 lineup and reached its conclusion in June. Following the second season’s finale, the official website of Crunchyroll confirms that the English dub of Season 1 began streaming on July 15th, 2026. The website also reveals the cast members, including Ryan Negrón, the voice behind Amane, and Jill Harris, who plays the role of Mahiru. While the platform isn’t streaming the dubbed episodes of Season 2 yet, you can still watch it in Japanese audio with English subtitles.

What Is The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten About?

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The story centers around Mahiru Shiina, who earned the nickname Angel thanks to her beauty and the fact that she excels in academics and athletics. Her life is completely different from her neighbor Amane Fujimiya, who is often by himself. Despite being neighbors, they never spoke to each other until Amane notices Shiina is sitting on a swing during a heavy rainstorm.

Since he lends her his umbrella, he catches a cold the next day. Feeling guilty over it and hoping to return the favor, Mahiru nurses him back to health. However, while he believed it would be their last interaction, Mahiru kept worrying over his lack of tidiness and proper nutrition. As she helps him around the house, the two explore the true nature of their relationship.

Will There Be The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 3?

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Since the manga is currently ongoing, there’s a possibility for the anime to return with a third season. However, the second season already ended last month, and there hasn’t been an official confirmation so far. While the anime isn’t particularly obscure, it’s also not a mainstream hit that a majority of anime fans are familiar with. Even so, the anime has a lot of story left to adapt as Amane and Mahiru explore their relationship.

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