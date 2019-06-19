Attack on Titan Takes Over IMDb’s Top-Rated Episodes Ranking

Attack on Titan cannot be stopped this this season. After the start of season three debuted last year, the anime returned this spring to round out the release. Now, the anime is churning out hit episodes one after another, and it seems like one site has taken notice.

After all, IMDb is onboard with all things Attack on Titan, and its ranking lists prove as much.

Recently, netizens came together to celebrate when they noticed something special about Attack on Titan. If you head to the top-rated TV episodes list on IMDb, you will see how well the anime has been received this season.

Right now, the list’s top episode is “Hero”, one of the more recent releases under Attack on Titan. The episode has a stunning 10 rating after 18,738 votes were tallied. “Perfect Game” comes in second place right now with an impressive 9.9 rating after more than 5,700 votes were counted.

For those curious about the series Attack on Titan bowled over, they are not small-time ventures. The list marks Chernobyl at the third spot before Game of Thrones takes fourth through sixth spot. The rest of the top ten list is filled in by Hannibal, Breaking Bad, and another Game of Thrones episode. And yes, Attack on Titan comes back around in the eleventh spot with “That Day”, the most recent episode of season three to debut.

So, which episode of the anime is your favorite so far…?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.