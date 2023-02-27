Attack on Titan Final Theme Song Will Be All About Mikasa

Attack on Titan's anime series has always spawned some pretty catch and/or epic opening theme music – and the Attack on Titan: Final Season probably had the most famous one of all with "The Rumbling" by the rock band SiM. Just days ago, SiM confirmed that they will be back to do the theme song for Attack on Titan: Final Season. More than that, SiM let Attack on Titan fans in on a preview of what the new opening credits theme song will be – and what it will mean to the series.

"Under the Tree" will be the track that SiM uses for Attack on Titan: Final Season and the band has confirmed that it will be a track dedicated to Mikasa:

"This time, 'UNDER THE TREE' is Mikasa's song," the band stated. "I think it's better to talk about this song a little later, so please look forward to the Final part of The Final Season (Part 1)."

It's hard getting into just how significant of a song title this is for Attack on Titan's final storyline. The series initially began with one of its most prominent and poignant images: Eren Jaeger sitting under a tree, watching a bird fly by in the sky. That dreamy state is interrupted when Mikasa comes looking for Eren. Without dropping any SPOILERS, it's an image that shouldn't surprise anyone to have popping back up as the series comes to an end.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"The Rumbling" is now one of the most listened-to anime tracks of all time, so SiM has set a high bar for itself to close out these final episodes with a song that will haunt fans, even as it hopefully provides closure. The anime genre is still reeling from the divisive ending to the Attack on Titan manga in 2021 – so every bit of The Final Season anime will be under heavy scrutiny. That includes this last song, in a series that has had some of the best OP themes songs of any anime. No pressure.

Attack on Titan's Final Season is being rolled out as a two-episode finale event. The episodes will both be longer than typical Attack on Titan episodes. Attack on Titan's Final Episodes – Part I will be released on March 3rd, and will be an hour-long episode. It will stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.