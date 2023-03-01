Attack on Titan: Series Finale Shares Special Armin Teaser

With Eren Jaeger arguably taking the role of the villain in Attack on Titan's final season, the responsibility has fallen upon Mikasa, Armin, and the other members of the Scout Regiment to stop his mad scheme of using the Founding Titan's power to eliminate the vast majority of the world's population. Attack on Titan is preparing to unleash the first half of its Conclusion Arc this week, with a new poster focusing on none other than the current Colossal Titan himself, Armin Arlert.

Despite Armin gaining the power of the Colossal Titan following the tragic events of the third season's final episodes, in which the brainiest member of the Scout Regiment chowed down on Bertoldt to take the power and save his own life in the process, we've only see Armin transform once in season four. Using the explosive fallout that results from the transformation, Armin was able to both create a massive distraction as well as take down quite a few Marleyians in the process when he transformed in an effort to save Eren Jager. As a result of this transformation, many innocent lives were lost and Armin continued to realize the horrors of war, with the final episodes set to see him attempt to talk down his best friend from the destructive path that Eren now finds himself on.

Armin on Titan

The Official Twitter Account for Attack on Titan shared a new poster of Armin in his season four gear, while also sharing the latest trailer alongside a twenty-five-minute summary of the series so far for those who haven't had the opportunity to follow the Survey Corps on its brutal journey:

When last we saw Armin, he was joining the newest members of the Scout Regiment in acquiring a ship that could bring their current roster face-to-face with Eren as Jaeger moves his army of Colossals to wipe out most of the Earth's population. While Armin had had the ability to transform into the Colossal Titan this season, he is now potentially facing hundreds, if not thousands, of behemoths just as big as he is. The Survey Corps is hoping to talk Eren Jaeger down from his current trajectory because if they can't, they're facing a fight that seems impossible to win.

Do you see Armin surviving Attack on Titan's finale?