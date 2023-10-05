Attack on Titan: The Final Season Shares New Look at Finale

This November, Attack on Titan will finally end the story of the Scout Regiment as the likes of Mikasa, Armin, and other protagonists must fight their former friend Eren Jaeger thanks to his genocidal campaign. As the release date approaches, Studio MAPPA is continuing to give anime fans glimpses of the final episodes of the brutal anime adaptation and what it has in store for viewers. Now, a new look has found its way online to give Survey Corps enthusiasts a better look at the last hoorah.

While Attack on Titan might have brought its manga to an end a few years back, that isn't stopping creator Hajime Isayama from taking the opportunity to return to his masterpiece. Next April, Isayama has confirmed that not only will a new art book arrive featuring two hundred pages in one publication, but it will also feature a brand new story that returns to the titanic universe. While few details have been revealed regarding the new installment releasing in spring of next year, many believe that it will be a story featuring Captain Levi's past as Hajime has indicated quite a few times that he had one more tale in mind for the Titan slaying Ackerman.

Attack on Titan: New Look For Series Finale

A new still image was shared by Studio Kusanagi, a production house that aids MAPPA in bringing Attack on Titan to the small screen. While this might seem like a rather innocuous image, fans who followed the manga might recall that this has particular significance for Mikasa and Eren. As the final battle was laid out in the series' penultimate episode, Mikasa might be faced with the difficult decision of killing someone she had spent years of her life protecting above all else.

Studio Kusanagi shares background art from Attack on Titan The Final Season pic.twitter.com/gu7RmatLeY — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) October 5, 2023

Isayama might be creating a new side story in Attack on Titan, but the mangaka has stated that in the past that he isn't interested in creating a sequel story for the Scout Regiment. The finale of the series is quite a definitive one for Eren and company, though Hajime did leave the door open for potential stories down the line that would be quite different from what came before.

What are your predictions for Attack on Titan's grand finale?