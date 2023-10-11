Attack on Titan Cosplay Celebrates Annie The Female Titan For The Finale

The game has changed quite a bit in Attack on Titan's finale season of its anime adaptation. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and using it to unleash The Rumbling upon the world, a vast swath of the globe's population has been wiped out by Colossal Titans. With old enemies becoming friends, a new Scout Regiment is aiming to take Eren down which includes the Female Titan, Annie Leonhart. To celebrate Annie's final battle, one cosplayer has perfectly captured the menace of her titanic alter-ego.

Annie has always been a stalwart character in Attack on Titan's history, even before it was revealed that she was a secret agent in Marley's employ. Initially defeating Eren Jaeger in a one-on-one fight during their training days in the Survey Corps, the Female Titan was absent for quite some time following her defeat in the battle against the Attack Titan. It was only until the fourth season that Annie was able to break free from her chrysalis thanks to Eren's acquisition of the Founding Titan's power, and has now added her strength to Mikasa and Armin's side to help in saving her father and her homeland.

Annie The Female Titan's Last Bout

Annie's Titan form might not be the size of a Colossal Titan or be able to move like the Jaw Titan, but the Female Titan's strength has proved to be quite a challenge for her enemies to overcome in the past. When the Female Titan was first introduced in the series, she rampaged her way through the Scout Regiment and killed a number of her former allies in an effort to get her hands on Eren and bring him back to Marley. Now, anime fans will know next month whether Annie will make it out of the series alive.

The last episode of Attack on Titan's anime will arrive on November 4th next month. With the penultimate episode raising the stakes to a wild degree, there's a good chance that not every hero, or villain, is able to make it out of the series alive. As Annie fights for the fate of the world with her new comrades in arms, the last episode won't be holding anything back.

Do you think Annie will survive the last episode of the anime series?